Speaking to Rob Ansell - Founder Of Snow Report SA Temperatures in Sutherland in the Northern Cape dropped to below 6 degrees last night, leaving the area covered in a blanket of snow. It also snowed in several areas including, Matroosberg, Hogsback and Elliot in the Eastern Cape.
Snow Report SA on snow affected areas
