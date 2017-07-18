City of Cape Town social housing plan

18 July 2017 8:32 PM

Speaking to Ntombi Sambu - Reclaim The City organiser. The City of Cape Town plans to build 240 social housing units on two sites in Woodstock while at least 476 affordable housing options form part of the Salt River Market development in Albert Road. Mayoral Committee Member for Transport & Urban Development Brett Herron held a press briefing earlier today. The move is meant to address the legacy of apartheid spatial planning which continues to haunt the city 23 years after democracy. Reclaim the City which has been in the forefront of the fight for aordable housing in the city has reacted to the announcement.