Sassa CEO resigns

17 July 2017 8:38 PM

Speaking to Liezl van der Merwe - IFP Member of Parliament. The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is now without a CEO. In a statement, Sassa says it’s agreed to terminate Magwaza's services after a consultative process with the head of its legal services. Over the weekend, it was reported that Msibi had received death threats. He is among those who spoke out against the dodgy CPS deal.