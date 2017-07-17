ANC top 6 meets with divided WC leaders

17 July 2017 10:03 PM

Speaking to Kevin Brandt - EWN reporter. President Jacob Zuma is in town. He met with Nyanga community members earlier today. Zuma was the main speaker at the Dullah Omar's Nelson Mandela Youth League lecturer. This as the ANC Western Cape continues to battle with infighting. The ruling party's national working committee has been interacting with provincial party structures since the weekend.