Woodstock evictions

Speaking to Monique Mortlock - EWN Reporter. Woodstock residents and activists from Reclaim the City picketed on the Searle Street pedestrian bridge this afternoon. They called on the municipality to step in and put an end to evictions. Activists have been calling on authorities to look at sites for aordable housing in the CBD. So far nothing has come out of that.
