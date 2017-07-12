Speaking to Elijah Mhlanga - Department of Basic Education: Spokesperson. There are reports that the Department of Basic Education is considering lowering the pass rate for grade 7 - 9 and dropping mathematics as a compulsory subject. As expected, many people have reacted with shock to this. The majority of South African students struggle with maths but it remains an important subject.
Basic Education considering removal of maths Grade 7-9
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM