Public Protector's own goal

10 July 2017 9:09 PM

Speaking to Stephen Grootes - EWN Senior Reporter and Midday Report Host. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will not oppose a court challenge against her binding proposal calling for a change to the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB). Last week, Mkhwebane’s spokeswoman Cleopatra Mosana said that the public protector had filed a notice opposing the challenges to her recommendation. Mkhwebane said she was empowered by the constitution to intervene in such affairs.