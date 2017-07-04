Speaking to David Lewis - Managing Director at Rentokil. Corruption Watch earlier today released s statement condemning the conduct of auditing firm KPMG and global consulting company McKinsey which has made headlines for their alleged involvement in unethical practices in relation to the money used for the Gupta wedding in 2013. KPMG has been implicated in the Gupta leaks.
Corruption Watch on KPMG & Guptas
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM