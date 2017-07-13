Digital competency among educators

Speaking to Dr Felicity Coughlan - Director: The Independent Institute of Education. South Africa is the first country outside the US to be accredited for digital training for teachers. In a study run by Via Afrika, less than 35% of South Africa’s teachers had been trained in basic digital and ICT skills by 2011. Six years later, the landscape has not changed much.
