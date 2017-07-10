Speaking to Paseka Letsatsi - Sassa spokesperson. The South African Social Services Agency (Sassa) has urged pensioners to only allow accredited officers to help them at pay points. In the last week, at least five pensioners have fallen victim to scams which left them with counterfeit money at two pay points in Pretoria.
Scammers preying on pensioners
