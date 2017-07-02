Random breathalyzer tests

2 July 2017 10:18 PM

Renaldo speaking to Donald Grant - MEC for Transport & Public Works. Traic cops in the Overberg started conducting tests with a handheld breathalyser yesterday‚ and they will be introduced in the City of Cape Town on 14 July before going countrywide. Transport MEC Donald Grant said the pilot was based on an Australian model where a 20% reduction in alcohol-related traic injuries was reportedly achieved within two years. Testing teams will set up checkpoints at several locations during a shift. At the same time, a television ad has been produced to alert drivers to the roll-out of random breath testing.