Judge in Bromwell street case steps aside

5 July 2017 8:57 PM

Speaking to Jared Rossouw - Co-director: Ndifuna ukwazi. Acting Judge Leslie Weinkove has decided to step aside from the matter between Bromwell Street residents and the City of Cape Town. Bromwell Street residents who are facing eviction, want the court to declare the city has a constitutional obligation to provide them with emergency accommodation as close to the CBD. The court battle has been ongoing since 2016.