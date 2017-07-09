New neighbourhood safety team strategy

9 July 2017 9:59 PM

Speaking to Jp Smith - Mayoral Committee Member at Safety And Security Committee. The City of Cape Town’s safety and security directorate today announced it started conducting physical and written assessments for recruits who will be central to a new strategy to help drive down gang- and drug-related crime and other social problems. The city would start training the first batch of recruits for its neighbourhood safety teams initiative later in July, according to mayoral committee member for safety and security; and social services JP Smith.