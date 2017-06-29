Renaldo peaking to Mark van der Heever - Deputy Director: Communications WC Government Health Deapartment. A strike by forensic pathology officers which started in Gauteng has now hit the Western Cape with four of the province’s mortuaries affected. This has caused a backlog, with 123 families awaiting post mortems at the Salt River and Tygerberg forensic pathology laboratories.
Forensic pathology strike in WC
