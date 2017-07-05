Court rules 'F**k white people' artwork not hate speech

Speaking to Jack Miller - Cape Party Leader. The controversial F**k White People artwork displayed in the South African National Gallery was not in contravention of South Africa's hate speech laws, the Cape Town Magistrate's Court ruled yesterday. The Cape Party is outraged by the decision.
