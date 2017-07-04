Speaking to Paseka Maleka - Spokesperson: ICASA. There's hope for consumers as the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has announced plans to investigate high data costs in South Africa. Last month, social media users embarked on #socialmediablackout to highlight the high data costs in the country compared to other developing countries. Icasa has now published a notice of its intention to probe South Africa’s high costs of communicating.
Icasa to probe high data costs
