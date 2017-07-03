Correctional Services Parole challenges

3 July 2017 9:32 PM

Speaking to Logan Maistry - Spokesperson: Correctional Services. A warder and an inmate were injured during a riot at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre over the weekend. Among other things, the inmates were unhappy with systematic delays in processing parole applications, particularly for those doing life sentences. Last month, Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha admitted there is a huge backlog in consideration of lifers for parole. He said “the combined lack of reports from social workers and psychologists” as well as “outstanding restorative justice interventions” were the main reasons why submission of inmate pro??les to parole boards are delayed.