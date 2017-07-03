Speaking to William Steenkamp - Non-Executive Director: Prasa Board. The South Gauteng High Court has ruled that Prasa's R3,5 billion contract with Swifambo Rail Leasing for new locomotives, which was signed in 2013, be set aside. The contract value later ballooned to more than R5 billion, of which nearly R4 billion has been paid by Prasa to Swifambo. The court, in its ruling, cited concerns over the apparently corrupt manner in which the contract was awarded. The PRASA board has since reacted to the ruling.
Court rules against Prasa multi billion contract
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
15 October 2018 10:17 PM