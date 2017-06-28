Renaldo speaking to Mzuvo Ponono - Junior lecturer: FSU. It's been weeks now since the Gupta Leaks first surfaced. Almost daily media houses have been reporting on them from allegations of certain ministers being captured to spying on bank bosses allegedly by the Gupta family. Many people including the opposition parties have called on law enforcement agencies to investigate the allegations contained in the emails while four ministers in the ruling party have come out to confirm that the emails are legit. President Jacob Zuma has indicated that he wants a commission of inquiry to look at the matter.
Are we just going to ignore the Gutpa leaks?
