Renaldo speaking to Kevin Brandt - Reporter at EWN. A group of disgruntled Imizamo Yethu residents in Hout Bay resumed their service delivery protest earlier today.. Residents displaced by a blaze that ripped through the area in March are aggrieved by the City of Cape Town's slow pace at which the site rebuilding is taking place.
Imizamo Yethu protest
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM