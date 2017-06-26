City condemns torching of MyCiti bus

26 June 2017 8:35 PM

Speaking to Brett Herron - Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Transport at City of Cape Town. City of Cape Town has condemned the latest arson incident involved a MyCiti Bus yesterday. Commuters and the driver managed to escape unharmed after the bus they were travelling on was torched by protesters in Joe Slovo Park in Milnerton. The bus was operating along feeder route 261 at the time and was set alight and destroyed.