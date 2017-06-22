DA wants date for no confidence debate

22 June 2017 9:26 PM

Speaking to Mike Walkers - Deputy Chief Whip: DA. Parliament today confirmed it received a letter from the opposition DA requesting a date for a motion of no-confidence vote in President Jacob Zuma. This comes after Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng delivered the Constitutional Court judgment that the Speaker does have the power to prescribe that a motion of no confidence in the president be conducted by secret ballot under appropriate circumstances.