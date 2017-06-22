KZN oncology crisis

22 June 2017 9:35 PM

Speaking to Ziyanda Ngcobo - EWN reporter What's going on in KwaZulu-Natal? The last oncologist in Durban resigned earlier this month. This placed the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital which sees 80% of KZN’s cancer patients, in a crisis. The doctors association had been expressing concern about several challenges including equipment maintenance at the hospital.