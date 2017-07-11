Sakhikhaya Dlala: SANEF is not consistent

11 July 2017 10:59 PM

Speaking to Sakhikhaya Dlala - Activist. Last week the South African National Editors Forum (Sanef) went to court in a bid to stop the intimidation against journalists by the Black Land First (BLF). Sakhikhaya writes: The recent interdict against Black First Land First (BLF) instituted by the South African National Editors Forum (SANEF), after the group protested outside the home of Peter Bruce and clashing with other journalists raises questions on the lack of objectivity and inconsistency insofar as SANEF’s actions or inactions with regards to what they perceive to be threats to journalism. For the purposes of this article, I will argue that SANEF is caught in a performative – practical trap as PR mechanism to drive public perception that it is against any organization or personnel implicated in the ‘state capture’ narrative.