Speaking to Cathy Powell - Senior Lecturer in Public Law at University of Cape Town. The controversial Gupta family allegedly spied on EFF leader Julius Malema, former finance minister Trevor Manuel and bank bosses, according to the latest Gupta leaks. The EFF has gone as far as claiming that the Guptas are spying on Malema because they want to kill him.
Guptas spying on Malema?
