Carl Niehaus defends his credibility

20 June 2017 8:55 PM

Speaking to Clement Manyathela - Reporter at EWN. Niehaus was elected to the ANC’s MKMVA as an NEC member at the structure’s elective conference last week. Niehaus admitted that he forged signatures while he was chief executive of the Gauteng Economic Development Agency before resigning in December 2005. He also borrowed money over a six-year period from some of the party’s top figures, much of which he had not paid back and asked to be connected to Brett Kebble because he was “desperate for financial help”. In 2012, Niehaus also did an interview with Radio 702 where he said he will soon get a formal position in the ANC but only to deny the statement later, saying that he only said there may be a chance of a formal position in the future. He now says people must not questioning his credibility. He says people must stop digging up his past.