Congolese Anti-Kabila march in Pretoria

25 June 2017 11:33 PM

Speaking to Kazadi Ilunga Mpanga - Genral Secretary: National Council of Congolese for Development. Congolese nationals living in South Africa held a protest in Pretoria today outside the venue where President Joseph Kabila met with President Jacob Zuma. They've also expressed disappointment at SA for hosting Kabila. The situation in DRC remains tense as some accuse Kabila of clinging into power.