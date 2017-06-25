Amcu Trust Fund built houses for Marikana victims families

25 June 2017 10:28 PM

Joseph Mathunjwa - President: Amcu Following the Marikana massacre in August 2012, Amcu established a trust fund to address the three key pillars of housing, education and skills development in order to assist the widows and families of the 37 slain mineworkers of Marikana. The trust fund says the housing pillar aims to build homes to provide dignity, social security and stability for the families of the victims.