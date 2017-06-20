Speaking to Afika Jadezweni - Writer: Women24. Are you single? You may soon be declared as having a disability if the World Health Organisation (WHO) has its way. WHO has always defined a disability as an "umbrella term, covering impairments, activity limitations, and participation restrictions." The definition then goes on to further explain that a disability is therefore not only restricted to health, but rather that it is "a complex phenomenon, re??ecting the interaction between features of a person’s body and features of the society in which he or she lives."
Being single a disability?
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM