Speaking to Luthando Thyalibongo - UWC spokesperson. Today's exams were disrupted at the University of the Western Cape (UWC) allegedly by Fees Must Fall (FMF) activists. The UWC FMF says university management has been negotiating in bad faith in the case including 144 workers who were dismissed last year, cases of rape on campus and NFSAS challenges.
UWC exams disrupted
