Speaking to Patrick Makasi - Chair of Wesbank CPF. The Wesbank community near Delft lives in fear following a spate of deadly petrol bomb attacks recently. The Wesbank Community Policing Forum blames the justice system for releasing suspects on bail who then just commit the same crimes again.
Westbank petrol bombing
