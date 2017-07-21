Tonight we profile Dizu Plaatjies who's a musician and the founder and former leader of the group, Amampondo. He toured and recorded with them for 15 years, journeying across continents. Stay tuned to learn more about this amazing group. Dizu also teaches in the music department at the University of Cape Town
Profiling Dizu Plaatjies
