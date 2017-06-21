Eskom inquiry

21 June 2017 9:08 PM

Speaking to Nqabayomzi Kwankwa - UDM CHirf Whip & MP. Members of Parliament (MPs) today agreed that an inquiry into Eskom would also include a probe into allegations of state capture involving the controversial Gupta family. Parliament's portfolio committee on public enterprises adopted the terms of reference of the inquiry. The parliamentary investigation was prompted by the sudden reappointment of Brian Molefe as Eskom’s chief executive officer, just months after he had left the utility.