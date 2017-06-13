Collusion in pricing of cancer meds?

Speaking to Sipho Ngwema - Head of Communications at Competition Commission. The Competition Commission today announced its probing suspected collusion in the pricing of cancer medication. The commission will investigate Aspen, Pfizer And Roche for various transgressions and says remedial action will depend on the information it gets from implicated companies and industry players.
