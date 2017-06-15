Speaking to Prof Marinus Wiechers - Constitutional Law Expert. Eskom earlier today revealed that they will not be opposing former CEO Brian Molefe's challenge of "unfair dismissal" by the power utility. Molefe returned as CEO in May after he'd taken early retirement/resigned in December.
Eskom not opposing Brian Molefe
