Taxify responds to Yonela terrifying ride

22 June 2017 9:14 PM

Speaking to Sinako Cetyiwe - Operations Manager: Taxify CT. Yesterday we spoke to 23-year-old Yonela about what transpired during her Taxify ride on Monday morning. She'd hailed the online taxi service from Rondebosch. Sinako says the driver had issues with the app whiched caused the confusion. He also said the driver is no longer driving.