DA thinks it can win 2019 elections

Speaking to Prince Mashele - Political analyst. The ruling ANC will lose power in the next general elections in 2019, that's according to DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Maimane says according to his party polls, voters are fed up with the high unemployment, corruption and the "destruction of the economy." He believes the DA will perform well in 2019. He said their data show "that the DA is gaining ground on the ANC".