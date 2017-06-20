Speaking to Evashnee Naidu - KZN Regional Manager: Black Sash. The Black Sash has been denied leave to appeal a court decision on social grant deductions. The Black Sash Trust and social grant beneficiaries, represented by the Centre for Applied Legal Studies, argued for leave to appeal an earlier decision by the North Gauteng High Court.
Leave to appeal social grant deductions case refused
