Parly committees to probe state capture

19 June 2017 8:31 PM

Speaking to Moloto Mothapo - Parliament spokesperson. House chairperson of committees Cedric Frolick last week wrote to the Home Affairs, Mineral Resources‚ Public Enterprises and Transport committees‚ to advise them to “ensure immediate engagement with the concerned Ministers to ensure that Parliament gets to the bottom of the allegations“. This comes in the wake of the “Gupta leaks“‚ a series of damning emails linking several high profile ministers to the Gupta family.