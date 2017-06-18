SAPS to bring back former cops

18 June 2017 11:09 PM

Speaking to Oscar Skommere The South African Policing Union (Sapu) has welcomed the management's decision to bring back former police members, but says it's concerned by the returnees keeping their old ranks. The union believes this will discourage those who're currently in the police service who are waiting for a promotion. The South African Police Service (SAPS) announced on Friday that it would re-enlist former members, from the rank of constable to warrant o icer, in the ranks they previously held. They believe that the reintroduction of experienced o icers will help intensify the fight against crime.