CT sex workers get own clinic

13 June 2017 10:24 PM

Speaking to Larissa Klazinga - Advocacy manager: Aids Health Foundation. The Cym van Dyke Clinic is the only one of its kind in South Africa and is the result of collaboration between the Aids Health Foundation (AFH) and the Sex Worker Education and Advocacy Task Force‚ or Sweat. The free clinic is next to the Sweat o ice in Observatory and is also open to the general public.