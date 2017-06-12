Speaking to Bronwyn Dyke - Golden Arrow Spokesperson. Site C residents, who were protesting demanding electricity, torched a Golden Arrow bus this morning. The driver managed to escape unharmed.
Golden Arrow bus torched
|
29 October 2018 10:34 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
16 October 2018 10:44 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:59 PM
|
16 October 2018 9:47 PM
|
Firefighters unhappy over the number of overtime hours worked
|
16 October 2018 9:13 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:51 PM
|
16 October 2018 8:33 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:58 PM
|
15 October 2018 10:17 PM