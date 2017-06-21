Speaking to Professor Alex van den Heever - Chair management studies: Wits School of Governance. Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu today revealed that irregular expenditure by SA municipalities has increased by just over 50% to R16.81 billion. Makwetu reported limited improvements in the audit results for the past financial year. A total of 49 out of 263 municipalities received clean audit opinions for the 2015/2016 financial year.
Reasons behind poor municipal AG reports
