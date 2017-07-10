Have we been recolonised?

10 July 2017 10:06 PM

Speaking to Howard Feldman - Columnist. Every Sunday the controversial Gupta family makes it to the front page of the papers. Some say they're the prime ministers of the country while others say SA has been sold to the family. Columnist Howard Feldman has his own theory. He writes for News24: Greater than I have fallen on the Colonial Sword. Party leaders lie bleeding from self-inflicted wounds gashed out in fewer than 140 characters. There is no chance of recovery. Understandably no one wants to go near the subject. Not with a 10 foot sabre. And yet, to ignore the fact that South Africa has been colonised (once again) is to ignore a vital part of the story that will be documented as a pivotal point in the country’s history. In addition, avoidance of the conversation will result in us missing out on some of the most spectacular cases of irony this nation has seen.