13 June 2017 9:33 PM

Speaking to Jennifer Khumalo - Marketing Officer: Salesian Life Choices & Natalie Du Toit - Swimmer: Gpld Medalist. Salesian Life Choices is a Cape Town based nonprofit organisation which invests in youth, positioning itself as a social enterprise that will challenge the non-profit sector approach on sustainability. They have several initiatives which include healthcare, family a airs and Dream2Be which focuses on teen pregnancy prevention and HIV. To celebrate Youth Month, they're running 30 stories in 30 days.