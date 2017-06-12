Riana Scott Metrorail spokesperson says they have reports of trains burning on the CDB station. As it stands, with all the damage that has been done, there will be no trains operating until the smoke clears says Riana
Metrorail spokesperson responds to rioting at Cape Town train station
