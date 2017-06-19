Search for missing teen Erin Fredericks continues

19 June 2017 10:10 PM

Speaking to Joanie Fredericks - Member of the Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum. The search for missing 15-year-old Erin Fredericks from Grassy Park continues. She was last seen at her father’s house in Grassy Park on 2 June wearing a grey hoodie, light blue jeans and a pair of black Van takkies. The Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum has been roped in to assist with the search. They say they've been following every lead. They remain hopeful Erin will be found unharmed.