A closer look at the Reserve Bank

19 June 2017 10:04 PM

Speaking to Khaya Sithole - Accountant & social activist. Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane today released her ??ndings into several investigations she's been working on since taking on the job last year. One of the reports focused on the CIEX investigation. Mkhwebane has ordered Parliament to amend the Constitution to change the mandate of the Reserve Bank, which would eectively put an end to ination targeting. Mkhwebane has also ordered the Special Investigating Unit to recover more than a billion rand from Absa bank paid as an illegal bailout by the Reserve Bank during apartheid.