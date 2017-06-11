Last TNA breakfast

11 June 2017 10:35 PM

Speaking to William Bird This week's The New Age (TNA) Business Breakfast will be the first of its kind. The controversial breakfast which airs on ANN7 but paid for by the SABC has been hailed as a waste of money by many. It's understood the new SABC board met The New Age and informed them that the breakfasts were going to be discontinued even though the current contract says they have 11 more months.