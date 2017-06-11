MKMVA elective conference

Speaking to Clement Manyathela - Reporter at EWN. Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) Chairperson Kebby Maphatsoe has been re-elected to a top position, he is now president of the organisation. Among the amendments the MKMVA has made to its Constitution is to amend the term chairperson and replace it with president.
